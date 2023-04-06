GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

