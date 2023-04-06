GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,722,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 267,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,719,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $509.23 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $475.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

