GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.