GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

