GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $265.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.12.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

