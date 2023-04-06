GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $382.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

