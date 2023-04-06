Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,228 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.56. 1,498,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,041. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

