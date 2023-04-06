Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $221.65. 130,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

