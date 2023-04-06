Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $173.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,316,768. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.