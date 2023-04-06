Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,056,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,007,641. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.39. The company has a market capitalization of $581.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

