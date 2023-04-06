Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $13.25. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 22,011 shares changing hands.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $221,072.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GER. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 953,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 133,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.