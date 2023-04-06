Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 1,796,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,855,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

