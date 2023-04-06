Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRET opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $270.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.