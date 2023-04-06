Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

