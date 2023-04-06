Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 10.01 and last traded at 10.07. 16,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 42,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.15.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $134.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.47.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

