Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,173. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

