Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

