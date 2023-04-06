Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 315,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,095. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

