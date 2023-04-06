Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,404. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.