Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.41. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

