Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,602 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 168,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,306. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.