Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,191 shares of company stock worth $44,752,732. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

ANET stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 282,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,707. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

