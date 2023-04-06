GFS Advisors LLC Sells 126,687 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,687 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 783,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,686. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.02.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

