GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 13,345 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.12. 13,738,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,151,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alibaba Group

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

