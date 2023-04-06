GFS Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 774,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,600. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also

