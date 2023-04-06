GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,050,719. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

