GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 1,327,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

