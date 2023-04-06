GFS Advisors LLC Buys 11,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 266,138 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

