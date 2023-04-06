George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.50

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$181.50 and last traded at C$180.87, with a volume of 34341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$180.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total value of C$165,302.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,725 shares of company stock worth $796,594. 56.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

