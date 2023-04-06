George Kurian Sells 2,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00.

On Monday, January 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 2,750,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,636. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

