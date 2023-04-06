Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,691. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $101.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

