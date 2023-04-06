Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 5,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General Motors Trading Down 1.1 %
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
General Motors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
See Also
