Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 4.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 689,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

