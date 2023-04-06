Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,910 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

RY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 328,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,114. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.