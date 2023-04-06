G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.97

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

G City Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

G City Company Profile

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

