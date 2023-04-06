FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OpGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Mccarter anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($3.58) per share for the year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OpGen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

OpGen Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OPGN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Further Reading

