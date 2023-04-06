FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKEGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in NIKE by 50.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

