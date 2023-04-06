FY2023 EPS Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Increased by Analyst

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.78). The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

