FY2023 Earnings Forecast for I-Mab Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IMAB opened at $3.54 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $28,345,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 771,682 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 8,039.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 507,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in I-Mab by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 432,657 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

