FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Issued By B. Riley

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

NYSE:TGH opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.19. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

