Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 334.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRLN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
