Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 334.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRLN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.