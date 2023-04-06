Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) vs. Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Head to Head Contrast

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.53%. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 781.16%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.34 -$89.08 million ($14.78) -0.61 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.62

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -56.12% 5.89% 0.28% Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square. The company was founded on July 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

