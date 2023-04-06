Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204.55 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.50). 86,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 144,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.44).

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £200 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

