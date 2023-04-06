FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

