Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 1,402,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,270,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

