Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.19 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.