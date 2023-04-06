FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $562,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $458.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $541.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

