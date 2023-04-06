FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

