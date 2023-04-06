FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $24.56 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 13.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

