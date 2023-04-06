FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 1.3% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.52 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

